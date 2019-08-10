Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Trading 10.7% Higher

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)’s share price traded up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.88, 501,987 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 390,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Santander raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $191.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 35.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

