Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LONE. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Lonestar Resources US stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 105,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lonestar Resources US by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229,917 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

