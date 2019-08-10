Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Lowered to $26.00 at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 2,667,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $45,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $84,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

