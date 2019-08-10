LTO Network (LTO) Achieves Market Cap of $15.98 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, LTO Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. One LTO Network token can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. LTO Network has a market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00261398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.01250155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00093241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000469 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,467,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,414,777 tokens. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

