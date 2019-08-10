Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Cut to C$1.40 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.25 price target (up previously from C$1.83) on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Lucara Diamond stock opened at C$1.38 on Tuesday. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.39. The stock has a market cap of $554.80 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.53.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucara Diamond will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

