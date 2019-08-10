Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson purchased 4,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,875.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 126,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LL shares. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.