Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lumentum by 95.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

