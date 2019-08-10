Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $80.23. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 5,264 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20.

Macquarie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

