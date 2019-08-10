Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,878. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $255.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,282,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

