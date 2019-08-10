MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 18.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,917,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,931,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 160,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 268.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,671,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,142 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 98.6% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,608,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 798,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $13,833,000.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,326. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

