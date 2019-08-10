Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. 676,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,252. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.29%.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,237,000 after buying an additional 4,096,277 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,524,000 after buying an additional 1,108,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,896,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,606,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $97,092,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,411,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,594,000 after buying an additional 52,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.