Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Up 11.1% After Earnings Beat

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.21, approximately 113,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 153,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $104,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $211,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $524,440. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $417.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

