Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MGA opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68. Magna International has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC downgraded Magna International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

