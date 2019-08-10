Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $67.40. Magna International shares last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 602,176 shares trading hands.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.01.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Joseph Tobin Sr. sold 36,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.31, for a total transaction of C$2,267,817.86.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

