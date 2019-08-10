Magnet (MAG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $101.00

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Magnet has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Magnet has a market capitalization of $96,574.00 and $101.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnet coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Magnet Coin Profile

Magnet (MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 40,542,939 coins and its circulating supply is 40,292,939 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

