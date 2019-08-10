Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 73.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,304 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 137,932 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 426,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 311,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

