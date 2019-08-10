Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 247,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $3,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

