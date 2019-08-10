Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Announces Earnings Results

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 1,469,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,290. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

