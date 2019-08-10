Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.01. Marathon Oil reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

MRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,537,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,746,000 after buying an additional 1,111,769 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Marathon Oil by 67.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 324.1% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 559,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 427,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $505,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.