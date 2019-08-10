Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MCHX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 million, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47. Marchex has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $253,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 234,508 shares of company stock worth $933,041. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 107.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

