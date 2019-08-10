MARK.SPACE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,078.00 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $59,078.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, COSS, IDEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MARK.SPACE alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00024938 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004112 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,976,757 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liquid, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARK.SPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARK.SPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.