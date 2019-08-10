MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $955,322.50 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $362.15 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.09 and a 1 year high of $373.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MarketAxess by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

