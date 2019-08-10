Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $42,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,160,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.16. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

