Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Shares of MTCH traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.63. 3,224,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72. Match Group has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 153.58%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,288,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,890,000 after purchasing an additional 488,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,333 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,041,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 712.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 182,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

