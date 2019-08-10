Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 97,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.05. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Matrix Service’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $306,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Matrix Service by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

