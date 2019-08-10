Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 81,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,478. Matthews International has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $997.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,573,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 86,075 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 35,762 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

