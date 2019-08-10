Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.12. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 2.04%.

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 313,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

