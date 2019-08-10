MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,095,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,612,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,037 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,053,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.