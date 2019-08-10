MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 56.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7,659.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after purchasing an additional 997,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AbbVie by 61.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 979,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 918,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

ABBV stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

