MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after acquiring an additional 787,638 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,066,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,692,000 after acquiring an additional 172,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $95.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

