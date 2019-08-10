MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.40. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

