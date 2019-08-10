McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of MGRC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. 48,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $70.88.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $174,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,905.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $149,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,568 shares of company stock valued at $715,044. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $8,767,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $8,547,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 54.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 110,491 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 35.7% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 312,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

