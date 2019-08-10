MediBloc [MED] Reaches Market Cap of $19.63 Million (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,383.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.54 or 0.01798702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.86 or 0.02724823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00735262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00802747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00498925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00128875 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam.

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

