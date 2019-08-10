Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.13.

MDSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 126.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. 390,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,759. Medidata Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.94.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

