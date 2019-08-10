MediShares Market Capitalization Tops $4.71 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $139,433.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00261081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.77 or 0.01248076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00093173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000456 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

