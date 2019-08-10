Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.88 ($7.50).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays started coverage on Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Nancy Gioia purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £354.96 ($463.82). Also, insider Guy Berruyer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £14,910 ($19,482.56). Insiders have bought 3,096 shares of company stock worth $1,539,192 in the last 90 days.

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 609 ($7.96). The company had a trading volume of 1,276,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 555.52. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a one year high of GBX 606.98 ($7.93). The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Meggitt’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

