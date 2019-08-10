Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.05 ($116.34).

Shares of MRK stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching €94.86 ($110.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,060 shares. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.46.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

