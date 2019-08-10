Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 223.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Walmart stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.28. 3,992,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74. The firm has a market cap of $308.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

