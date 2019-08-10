Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 1.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,215,000 after buying an additional 543,469 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,195,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,189,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,985,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after buying an additional 37,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after buying an additional 280,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.79.

IAC stock opened at $254.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $666,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,220. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.