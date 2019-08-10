Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 321,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $151.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.82. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $124.93 and a 52 week high of $155.83.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

