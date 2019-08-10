Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.08% of PRA Health Sciences worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 268,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

