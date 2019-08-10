Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 287 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in China Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $41.34. 950,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

