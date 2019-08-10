Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 7,762 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap-on by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,290 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,603,000 after acquiring an additional 99,944 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 325,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $189.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.