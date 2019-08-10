Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 4.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Metlife stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. 4,999,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,513. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

