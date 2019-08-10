Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) Receives GBX 389.17 Average PT from Analysts

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 389.17 ($5.09).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MERL. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Merlin Entertainments to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 455 ($5.95) in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Merlin Entertainments to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Merlin Entertainments alerts:

MERL traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 450.80 ($5.89). 4,259,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. Merlin Entertainments has a 52-week low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 455.25 ($5.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 442.01.

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 2.50 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). Equities analysts expect that Merlin Entertainments will post 2254.9999392 EPS for the current year.

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Merlin Entertainments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlin Entertainments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.