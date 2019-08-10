Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Mesoblast reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 546.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 590.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Mesoblast worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MESO stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.21. 76,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $443.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

