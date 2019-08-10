MIB Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $9,174.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $9,174.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00024914 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004051 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,942,671 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

