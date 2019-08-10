Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,612,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,747,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,441,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,555,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,508,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 261,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,151. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.84.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

