Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $137.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,032.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $3,783,500. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.