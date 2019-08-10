Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,217,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,479,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,839,000 after buying an additional 297,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,186,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,702,000 after buying an additional 374,503 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,272,000 after buying an additional 132,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,502. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.